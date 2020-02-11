ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

MWCDC to review 2019 at forum

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 11, 2020



The next Mount Washington Community Development Corporation's Community Forum will be a Year in Review.

The Forum, slated for Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue features a full, fast paced agenda. Topics on the agenda include: MWCDC volunteers programming, Amanda Abernathy, volunteers program manager; Development Committee, Tom Tighe and Greg Panza, co-chairpersons; Emerald View Park and Sastainability Committee, Chris Kail and Terry Moss, co-chairpersons; Advocacy Committee, Gale Schwartz, chairperson; Executive Director's Report and Finance Committee, Gordon Davidson.

The agenda includes time for open session questions at the end.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/13/2020 23:49