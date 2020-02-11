MWCDC to review 2019 at forum

The next Mount Washington Community Development Corporation's Community Forum will be a Year in Review.

The Forum, slated for Thursday, Feb. 20, 6:30 p.m. at the Mount Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue features a full, fast paced agenda. Topics on the agenda include: MWCDC volunteers programming, Amanda Abernathy, volunteers program manager; Development Committee, Tom Tighe and Greg Panza, co-chairpersons; Emerald View Park and Sastainability Committee, Chris Kail and Terry Moss, co-chairpersons; Advocacy Committee, Gale Schwartz, chairperson; Executive Director's Report and Finance Committee, Gordon Davidson.

The agenda includes time for open session questions at the end.