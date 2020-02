The Carrick Community Council will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. on February 24 at 25 Carrick Avenue for important community updates.

Information will be provided on the Forbes Fund initiate with the Carrick Community Council, 25 Carrick Ave and Phillips Recreation. They will also outline their summer "Come Back to Carrick Reunion" event as well as regular committee activities.

All Carrick residents are welcome to attend.