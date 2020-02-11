Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 5/20 on Thursday, Feb. 13 (continued from Jan. 9, 2020) at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of John Pasquella, applicant, and Birmingham Bridge Brewery, owner, for 2901 Sarah Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests kitchen addition in the rear yard of an existing bar restaurant.

Variance: 914.02.A: Minimum 5 onsite parking spaces required.

Special Exception: 911.04.A.57: To allow restaurant (general) use in the LNC district.

Zone case 40/20 on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Edward Taimuty, applicant, and Elajenta LLC, owner, for 1932 S.18th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests construct dormers/ 4-story addition to single-family dwelling.

Variance: 903.03.E.2: Maximum height 40’/3-story permitted, 4-story requested.

Zone case 23/20 on Thursday, Feb. 13 (continued from Jan. 9, 2020) at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Backeris, applicant, and David matesic, owner, for 1204 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPRC).

Applicant requests demolition of existing structure and construction of new 3-story single-family dwelling with integral parking.

Variances: 908.02.C.3: Minimum side yard setback shall be not less than 3’, 6” requested; 912.04.C: Minimum side setback for accessory deck is 3’, 8” requested.

Zone case 45/20 on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 9:50 a.m. is the appeal of Michael Gorman, applicant, and Realty Income Corporation, owner, for 2401 E. Carson Street, in the 16th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests building and walk-in addition, canopy extention and addition of two pumps to existing service station with retail sales/services.

Special Exception: 921.02.A.1: Expanding of a nonconforming use.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.