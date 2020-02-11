This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Joseph Bogacki, 2126 Elsie Street, 16th Ward, Coded PM109.1, 108.2, PM301.3.

• James Hawk, 2510 Mission Street, 16th Ward, Code PM108.1.1, PM108.1.3.

• Joseph Zalin, 840 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Mt. Washington Community, 318 Natchez Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Frank Ciavarra, 489 Norton Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• James John, 2311 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Betty Kokocinski and Stanley Kokocinski, 2114 Norte Way, 16th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1, 302.4.

• Tonapah Property LP, 429 Walde Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.2, 304.9.

• Debria Ebauch, 2701 Oakley Way, 16th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Pgh Burgers & Fries Inc., 2428 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Steel Mill Properties LLC, 2724 Berg Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Cityside Leasing LP, 2708 Burham Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4.

• Virginia Elder, 710 Fisher Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Grace Mohr and Vincent Mohr, 417 McManus Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• Jacqueline Davis, 2513 Wiese Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3.

• John Young, 2336 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 107.2.1.

• Sonja Zlokas and Stephen Zlokas, 10 Gregory Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.6.

• David Murray, 100 S.12th Street, 17th Ward, Code 304.5.

• Philip Pelusi, 101 S.16th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 304.6, 304.2, 304.8, 304.1.

• Incorp Trustees of the Salvation Army, 44 S.9th Street, 17th Ward, Codes 1026.15.5, 107.2.1.

• Cindy Zobian, 2018 Sarah Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Jason Saunders, 1103 St. Martin Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Molly Driscoll and Andrew Nagurney, 1915 Jane Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Four Corners Holdings Inc., 727 Carnival Way, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Richard Reinhart, 609 Eureka Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.6.

• Allegheny Preservation Trust, 125 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.11.

• Frances Dixon, 602 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Renee Haggerty and Stephen Haggerty, 613 McClain Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.7, PM304.11.

• Mary Tompkins and Oliver Tompkins, 85 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Michael Morena Jr. and Nicholas Tutino, 1505 Celtic Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.45.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Nicole Sloan, 442 Drycove Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Denise Lewis and Linwood Lewis Jr., 131 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.7, PM304.11.

• Sandra Chesmer, 424 Ariston Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 302.8, 307.1,302.8, 301.3.

• Delta Property Mgmt., 1101 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• John Coll, 2207 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Ken Street and Lorraine Street, 107 Duffland, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 307.1.

• Bernard Bruchwalski, 419 Maytide Street, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Christopher Snyder and Jessica Snyder, 211 The Boulevard, 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Leonard Cain, 201 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.7, 305.4, 304.15.

• Marcia Griffin, 435 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

• Virginia Angeloff, 2230 Lucina Avenue, 32nd Ward, Code PM302.4.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.