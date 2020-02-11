DOMI releases draft Bike(+) Master Plan for review and opportunities to comment

The City Department of Mobility and Infrastructure has released a draft Bike(+) Master Plan for public comment. The plan lays out a vision for a safe and connected network of on-street facilities that will enable people of all ages and abilities to travel by bicycle and other small mobility modes to access needs of daily life.

The plan lays out a vision for a safe and connected network of on-street and off-street facilities that will enable people of all ages and abilities to travel by bicycle and other small mobility modes to access the needs of daily life including grocery stores, parks, schools and places of employment. The ten-year plan aims to increase safety and access, expand affordable travel choices, and provide attractive alternatives for short-distance vehicle travel to reduce traffic congestion and associated emissions.

The city is seeking broad public comment through the end of March. The Draft Plan is available at http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/domi/bikeplan and will be posted at multiple open houses throughout the city with more planned for Oakland and the West End. Comment and feedback may also be provided via email to bikeped@pittsburghpa.gov or by calling the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure.

Branded the Bike "Plus" Plan, the strategy not only proactively addresses emerging forms of mobility such as pedal-assist electric bicycles, motorized scooter and skateboards, but is additive beyond mobility.

"The Bike(+) Plan is safety, plus access, plus sustainability, plus joyful travel," said Mayor William Peduto. "It is another building block in strengthening an inclusive, vibrant, resilient city providing travel options that accommodate and respect the great diversity and needs of our people."

The plan is a critical step in meeting city climate goals to reduce transportation-related emissions 50 percent by 2030 while at the same time expanding affordable access to jobs and destinations.

"There is a direct correlation between the implementation of safe bicycling facilities and new people riding bikes for transportation," said David White, executive director, Pittsburgh Bike Share. "It's exciting to see the city enabling more people to complete short trips by bike safely and comfortably through a connected Bike(+) network."

The Draft Bike(+) Plan includes an interconnected street, lane and trail network, facility design guidelines, supportive policies, education and other programs that are reflective of the needs and concerns expressed by the public in the public process leading to plan development.

"We are thrilled with the plan and that the city is committing to quickly implement it. Bike friendly streets make it safer and less stressful for everybody to get around, drivers and pedestrians included," said Scott Bricker, executive director of BikePGH.

Bike(+) Plan Open Houses are at:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Center, 1555 Broadway Avenue, Friday, Feb. 21, 4 - 8 p.m.

Arnold's Tea (Allegheny Central), 6 Allegheny Square East, Monday, Feb. 24, 3 – 8 p.m.

The Shop (Homewood), 621 North Dallas Avenue, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 3 - 8 p.m.

South Side Market House, 202 Bedford Square, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 4 - 8 p.m.

City-County Building Lobby (Downtown), 414 Grant Street, Thursday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

For updates about these and other public meetings please visit: http://www.pittsburghpa.gov/domi/bikeplan