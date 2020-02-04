Soups On at the annual So. Side Soup Contest

Question: What happens when you add 26 + 26 + 1200? The South Side Soup Contest! Yes, on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 3 p.m., 26 South Side restaurant chefs will enter their secret soups to be served at 26 business host stops in the South Side and tasted by 1,200 soup contest ticket holders. South Side will be rockin' with soup, this the contest's 16th year.

Soup contest tasters will sample the soups and then text votes for the People's Choice Best Soup, Best Vegetarian Soup, Most Unique Soup, and Best Host. Texted votes will be tallied, and soup contest trophies will be awarded to the winning chefs and the best host.

General Admission soup contest tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7, at noon. The price for a general admission ticket is $30. General admission tickets may only be purchased online at http://www.southsidesoup.com. A maximum of four tickets may be purchased in one transaction. Only 1,200 general admission tickets are available, and they sell out quickly.

VIP FastPass soup contest tickets are $100 and are already on sale. Limited VIP tickets are available for purchase online at http://www.southsidesoup.com. VIP tickets include valet parking, a pre-event champagne reception, a chance to meet-and-greet with Rick Sebak of WQED TV, entertainment by cosmic jazz cabaret vocalist Phat Man Dee, an event t-shirt, a special sampling of exclusive VIP soups, and private VIP stops along the route.

Food donations for Brashear Association's food pantry are welcome and encouraged. Visit the soup contest website at http://www.southsidesoup.com for food pantry needs and bring your donations to the soup contest.

Rumor has it some really big guests will join in the fun. For assistance, call 412-431-3360 or email info@southsidechamber.org.