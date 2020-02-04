Mt. Oliver WIC office has reopened

The Allegheny County Health Department's (ACHD) Women, Infants and Children (WIC) office in Mt. Oliver has reopened.

The location has undergone interior renovations and expansion to better serve WIC participants. The Mt. Oliver WIC office at 1630 Arlington Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15210, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Mt. Oliver participants that had been utilizing the Downtown WIC location should now report to the Mt. Oliver location for their next scheduled appointment.

Participants that have scheduled appointments at other WIC locations in Allegheny County may either keep their scheduled appointment or call 412-481-2780 to reschedule their appointment at the Mt. Oliver office.

The Pennsylvania Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) has improved the nutrition and health of families in Pennsylvania since 1974 by providing nutrition services, breastfeeding support, health care and social service referrals, and healthy foods. Through WIC, pregnant women, mothers, and caregivers of infants and young children learn about good nutrition to keep themselves and their families healthy.

A pregnant/postpartum woman, infant or child up until the age of 5 qualifies for WIC benefits if they have a medical or nutritional need, meet the federal income requirements reside in Pennsylvania. Many working families qualify for WIC and families receiving Medical Assistance, TANF or SNAP automatically meet income guidelines for the WIC Program.

All WIC locations in Allegheny County are accepting applications for new participants. To apply, visit http://www.pawic.com or call 1-800-WIC-WINS.

The Pennsylvania WIC Program is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture. This institution is an equal opportunity provider.