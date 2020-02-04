Landslide Remediation Project to Begin on Greenleaf Street in Duquesne Heights

The City of Pittsburgh’s Department of Mobility and Infrastructure (DOMI) will begin construction of a retaining wall along Greenleaf Street following several months of extensive geotechnical analysis and engineering design.

The $350,000 project in the Duquesne Heights neighborhood will remediate a landslide that occurred in April 2018.

Greenleaf Street will be closed between Horner Street and Bradley Street throughout the approximately four months of construction. Local traffic for residents will be maintained.

Greenleaf Street will close on February 3 to permit Independent Enterprises Incorporated to construct a modular block wall to support the street.

More information on the project and periodic updates can be found at https://pittsburghpa.gov/domi/current-projects.