Special meeting about tavern expansion

 
February 4, 2020



The South Side Community Council and the owner of the Birmingham Bridge Tavern are sponsoring a community meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. to discuss the tavern's plans for expansion.

Discussion will center around a requested variance for parking because a minimum five onsite parking spaces are required and a special exception which would allow for restaurant use in the LNC district.

The meeting will take place on the second floor of Birmingham Bridge Tavern, 2901 Sarah Street.



 
