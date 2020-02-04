Special meeting about tavern expansion
February 4, 2020
The South Side Community Council and the owner of the Birmingham Bridge Tavern are sponsoring a community meeting on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. to discuss the tavern's plans for expansion.
Discussion will center around a requested variance for parking because a minimum five onsite parking spaces are required and a special exception which would allow for restaurant use in the LNC district.
The meeting will take place on the second floor of Birmingham Bridge Tavern, 2901 Sarah Street.
