This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Joseph Bogacki, 2126 Elsie Street, 16th Ward, Coded PM109.1, 108.2, PM301.3.

• Christina Chikuni and Harold Chikuni, 250 Rochelle Street, 16th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Strategic Properties Inc., 245 Wade Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.43.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Charles Hartung and Maureen Hartung, 98 Ruth Street, 19th Ward, Codes 307.1, 302.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Joshua Logelin, 159 Ulysses Street, 19th Ward, Codes 922.02, 302.7.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• John Hendricks, 169 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 304.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 6, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Vivian Williams and Tom Williams Jr., 310 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Stephen Mathison, 416 Iberia Street, 18th Ward, Code 925.06.

• Hope Duku, 54 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4.

• Jean Nixon, 708 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3, 302.4.

• David King and Delores King, 718 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3, 302.4.

• David King, 720 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 307.1, 301.3, 302.4.

• RAED Investors Ltd., 810 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Donald Martellotti, 715 McClain Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Simply Put LP, 2316 Spokane Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Karl Boscia II, 52 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Jeanne Grooms, 422 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Willa Eley, 425 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Saint Juste and Saint Junio Juste, 141 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.