Mt. Oliver Housing Court and case results

Results of the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Debris; 209.4G, Trash Storage. Fined $198.00.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Jovan Hinton, 110 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1.

• TM Properties, 265 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.