Phillips K-5 Student of the Month

The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for January to first grader Kason Knerr for his school accomplishments. Pictured with Kason are (back row from left): Joseph Schmotzer, great grandfather; Harry O'Brien of Carlson and Associates Real Estate and award sponsor; Elizabeth Homlish, teacher; Kim Schmotzer, grandmother; Rochelle Knerr, mother; Barbara Schmotzer, great grandmother; and Rebecca Kasavich, South Side Chamber of Commerce. Kason is in the front center.