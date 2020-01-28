Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program applications now available

Rebates are for property tax or rent paid in 2019

Application forms for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program are now available for eligible Pennsylvanians to begin claiming rebates on property taxes or rent paid in 2019, Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell announced. The deadline to apply for a rebate is June 30, 2020.

“More than half a million seniors and people with disabilities save on the rent or property taxes they paid by receiving a rebate through this program,” Mr. Hassell said. “We want to encourage everyone who is eligible to apply so that they can benefit from the program.”

Applicants may obtain Property Tax/Rent Rebate claim forms (PA-1000) and related information on the Department of Revenue’s website or by calling 1-888-222-9190.

It’s free to apply for a rebate, and the department reminds applicants that free assistance is available at hundreds of locations across the state, including Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers and state legislators’ offices.

Claimants must reapply for rebates every year because rebates are based on annual income and property taxes or rent paid in each year. Spouses, personal representatives or estates may file rebate claims on behalf of claimants who lived at least one day in 2019 and meet all other eligibility criteria.

The rebate program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 a year for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975. The Revenue Department automatically calculates supplemental rebates for qualifying homeowners.

More than $255 million in property tax and rent rebates were sent to almost 532,000 homeowners and renters across the state for property taxes and rent paid in 2017. This is the most recent data available for a full calendar year.

Since its inception in 1971, an estimated $6.8 billion has been paid to qualified applicants through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Lottery and revenue from slots gaming.

“One of the most important jobs that we have at the Department of Revenue is processing applications for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program,” Mr. Hassell said. “We take a lot of pride in helping people who rely upon the rebates they receive. Please visit our website or give us a call if you need help with your application.”

Rebates will be distributed beginning July 1, as required by law. The Department of Revenue will begin loading the 2019 Property Tax/Rent Rebate claims forms (PA-1000s) into its processing system in late April. As a reminder, there will be no information available on your claim until that time. Here is additional information to keep in mind:

• If you provide your phone number on your Property Tax/Rent Rebate application form, you will receive an automated call from the Department of Revenue when your claim posts to the department’s processing system, and another automated call when your claim is approved.

• The easiest way to check the status of a rebate is to visit the dedicated website the Department of Revenue maintains — Where’s My PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate?. You can also call an automated toll-free number, 1-888-PATAXES (728-2937). To check on the status of your claim, you will need your: Social Security number; Claim year; and, Date of birth.