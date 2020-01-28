MWCDC appoints new volunteer program manager

Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) has appointed Amanda Abernathy as its new volunteers’ program manager.

“Many projects we’ve undertaken over the years have been supported by a wide range of volunteers,” says MWCDC Executive Director Gordon A. Davidson. “This year there are more volunteer opportunities than ever, and having an established volunteers program manager will help us get them done more quickly and with greater benefit for more people.”

Ms. Abernathy is a Mount Washington resident who has organized numerous volunteer efforts at area hospitals in her career as a UPMC pharmacy technician. She holds an M.B.A. in Project Management from Capella University and a B.S. in Environmental Science from American Public University. Along with her husband, Jeremy Wescoat, she also operates a home-based travel business.

“We’re putting out a call for volunteers,” says Ms. Abernathy. “We can use help with everything from computer upgrades, file organizing and records archiving to distributing information and surveys, taking part in our Front Door programs and even photographing the many neighborhood events that happen during the year.”

Volunteers can contact Ms. Abernathy by calling MWCDC at 412-481-3220 or emailing info@mwcdc.org.

MWCDC Board President Perry R. Ninness notes the organization has set an ambitious agenda for the coming year. “Filling the Volunteers Program Manager position with someone as skilled and dedicated as Amanda Abernathy will be a big boost in helping us provide a wider range of service to our community.”