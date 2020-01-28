Local volunteer fire depts. are receiving state grants

State Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Allegheny, has announced the award of $77,619 in state grants to six fire and ambulance companies in the 36th Legislative District.

The grants are made possible by the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program, and can be used toward repairing, building or renovating facilities. The money also can be applied toward purchase of new equipment, training and certification of staff, or it may go to repay debt related to equipment purchases or facility building and maintenance.

The awards are as follows: Mount Oliver Hook and Ladder Co. received $14,111; Baldwin Emergency Medical Services Inc. received $18,382; Baldwin Emergency Medical Services Inc. received $12,878; Baldwin Independent Fire Co. No. 1 received $13,426; Brentwood EMS received $9,192.44; and, Brentwood Vol. Fire Co. received $9,658.

"Our fire and EMS agencies are a vital part of our community," Rep. Readshaw said. "This funding is an important part of ensuring they have the tools, equipment and facilities they deserve."

Mr. Readshaw noted recipients still need to complete and return original signed copies of their grant agreements by July 31 in order to receive their money. He urged any department that needs help with this requirement to contact his district office at 412-881-4208