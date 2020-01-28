Help Clean and Green South Side Participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania, supporting the Great American Cleanup of PA

Whether it’s sweeping the sidewalk, planting a tree, cleaning a vacant lot or picking up random litter, sometimes the small things make the greatest impact.

Pick Up Pennsylvania supporting the Great American Cleanup of PA can help get everyone started. From March 1 through May 31, thousands of Pennsylvania families and friends will participate in litter and illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification projects, such as tree and flower plantings, recycling collections and education programs.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful partners with PennDOT, the Department of Environmental Protection, and Keep America Beautiful to provide free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests to registered participants, as supplies last. As part of this event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring free or reduced cost trash disposal for registered program participants at participating landfills from April 1 through April 30, with prior approval.

Register at gacofpa.org. Questions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

This year help is needed more than ever. The results of a recent statewide study on litter found there are currently an estimated 500 million pieces of litter on Pennsylvania roadways; it is estimated to be comprised of more than 37 percent cigarette butts and over 30 percent plastic items. Among other things, this litter pollutes the environment and affects everyone’s quality of life.

The Pennsylvania Litter Research Study was conducted in 2018-2019 with funding from Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, DEP, PennDOT and Keep America Beautiful and will be released in 2020. For more information about the litter study and other ways to help visit keeppabeautiful.org.

Registered events can win cash for a nonprofit or charity by entering the Pick Up Pennsylvania Video Contest. Visit gacofpa.org/video-contest/ for more information.

Check out Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s newest initiative, Leaders for a Beautiful Pennsylvania – suggest it to a legislator or public official to “lead the way” in keeping our communities clean and beautiful. keeppabeautiful.org/keep-it/leaders-for-a-beautiful-pa/