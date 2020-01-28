ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Knoxville council meets February 6

 
January 28, 2020



The Knoxville Community Council (KCC) will meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, 6 p.m. at St. Paul AME Church, 400 Orchard Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The agenda will include: KCC Board Report, Cheryl Veatch, KCC secretary; Anthony Kobak, City of Pittsburgh Neighborhood Planner for Knoxville; Christopher Mitchell, City of Pittsburgh Anti-Litter specialist; Brashear Association updates; KCC updates, Sharlee Ellison, KCC president; and, updates from community partners, Zone 3 police and the neighborhood.

The next KCC monthly meeting will be on Thursday, March 5 at St. Paul AME Church.

 
