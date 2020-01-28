ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

WHAA ball sign-ups in January and February

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

January 28, 2020



The WHAA will hold sign-ups for youth baseball and softball for the 2020 season.

Sign-ups are scheduled for:

January 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ream Recreation Center, 321 Merrimac Street, Mount Washington;

February 6, 6-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club, second floor, 853 Boggs Avenue, Mt. Washington;

February 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ream Recreation Center, 321 Merrimac Street, Mount Washington; and,

March 5, 6-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club, second floor, 853 Boggs Avenue, Mt. Washington.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/01/2020 11:20