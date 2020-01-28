This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Pluto Holdings LLC, 814 Industry Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Elizabeth Marshall, Robert Marshall, Kim Zielinski and Robert Zielinski, 68 Greenbush Street, 19th Ward, Code 403.81.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 2:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Darlene Reynolds and Michael Reynolds, 200 Shiloh Street, 19th Ward, Codes 1026.16.1, 604.3.2.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Kimberly Cibrone, 412 Kambach Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• 414 Kambach LLC, 414 Kambach Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Remo Leone, 443 Kathleen Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Robert Kohnfelder, 445 Kathleen Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Stephanie Rorie, 56 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, 302.4, 307.1.

• Kayla Szczerbiak, 129 Calhoun Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.8, PM302.4, PM302.7.

• Lois Cogley, 137 Bausman Street, 29th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Rebecca Osan, 2545 Homehurst Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 30, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Ruth Davis II, 838 Ashdale Street, 18th Ward, Code 925.06.

• Jevon Evertt, 910 Bernd Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• David Nolle, 426 Camfield Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Leona Morton, 318 Curtin Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Mary Owens and Steven Owens, 83 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Kathy Bartlet and Larry Jones, 441 Iberia Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM108.1.1, PM302.7.

• Ethel Leonard, 604 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code IFGC304.1.

• RAED Investors LTD, 810 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• John Wong, 916 Loyal Way, 18th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Gregg Tuszynski, 57 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• Robert Mann II, 23 Becks Run Road, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Crystal Austin, 104 E. Woodford Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Karl Greenley, 243 Moore Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4, PM301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.