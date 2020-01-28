Results of the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• TM Properties, 265 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Continued to Feb. 4.

• NAS Properties, 128 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Fined $36,098.00.

• Ronald Shialabba, 450 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Warrant Issued.

• NAS Properties, 454 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Fined $2,098.00.

• Vincent Lemasters, 120 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Fined $2,098.00.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Warrant Issued.

• Tony Trinh, 452 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Warrant Issued.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Debris; 209.4G, Trash Storage. Continued to Jan. 28.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Debris; 209.4G, Trash Storage.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10:30 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Jovan Hinton, 110 Koehler Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.1.

• TM Properties, 265 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.