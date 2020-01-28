Historic review hearings

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearings in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

1611 E. Carson Street, Herky Pollock, owner, and Dave Youse, applicant: Storefront Alterations.

2401 E. Carson Street, John Eby, owner, and Mike Gorman, applicant: Renovations to gas station and construction of an addition.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh meets in the First Floor Hearing Room, 200 Ross Street. The meeting is open to the public. For agenda information, call 412-255-2243.