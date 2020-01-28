Soup contest will feature 25 of South Side's best soups

The 16th Annual South Side Soup Contest is on Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 3 p.m.

The soup contest an opportunity to sample delicious soups from some of the neighborhood's best restaurants while enjoying the vibrant South Side.

The contest benefits The Brashear Association's Food Pantry and the South Side Chamber of Commerce's Welcome Center.

Twenty-five South Side chefs each will donate 15-18 gallons of their secret recipe soups to be tasted at independent businesses along the contest route throughout South Side. After the tastings, soup tasters can text votes for People's Choice Best Soup, Best Vegetarian Soup, Most Unique Soup, and Best Host. The People's Choice votes will be tallied, and soup contest trophies will be hand delivered to the chefs with the winning soups and to the best host.

General admission soup contest tickets will go on sale on Friday, Feb. 7, at noon. Price for a general admission ticket is $30. All general admission tickets may be purchased online only at http://www.southsidesoup.com. A maximum of four tickets may be purchased in one transaction. Only 1,200 general admission tickets are available, and they sell out quickly.

VIP FastPass Soup Contest tickets are $100 and will go on sale on Friday, Jan. 31 at noon. VIP tickets may be purchased online only at http://www.southsidesoup.com. VIP tickets include valet parking, a pre-event champagne reception, a chance to meet-and-greet with Rick Sebak of WQED TV, an event t-shirt, a special sampling of exclusive VIP soups, and private VIP stops along the route.

A ticket to the South Side Soup Contest is more than an afternoon spent tasting soups and exploring businesses. It is a ticket to lending a helping hand through The Brashear Association's Food Pantry, which provides vital support to South Pittsburgh neighbors. Visit the soup contest website for food pantry needs and bring a donation to the soup contest.

Call 412-431-3360 or email info@southsidechamber.org for more information about the South Side Soup Contest.