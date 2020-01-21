What The Reporter means to me

The Reporter is a wonderful source for the latest news regarding the southern neighborhoods of Pittsburgh. I grew up in Knoxville, and moved to Mt. Washington when I was 14. I now live in Virginia, and work in DC. I have been here for about 30 years. It is such a treat for me to stay in tune with the activities of the old neighborhoods. I am happy that the Reporter highlights the wonderful folks from my hometown. In many ways, I miss Pgh. But, you make me feel connected. Thanks!

PghinDC