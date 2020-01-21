Registration is now open for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's Pick Up Pennsylvania, supporting the Great American Cleanup 

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has opened registration for the 2020 Pick Up Pennsylvania, an initiative supporting the Great American Cleanup. This annual event begins on March 1 and ends on May 31.

During this period, registered events can get free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests donated by the Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last.

Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification, special collections and education events and must be registered at gacofpa.org to receive free cleanup supplies.

As part of this event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring free or reduced cost trash disposal for registered program participants at participating landfills from April 1 through April 30, with prior approval.

During the 2019 event, 92,342 volunteers were instrumental in cleaning up more than 6 million pounds of trash during 5,356 events held across the state. Groups, individuals and local governments participate in the annual initiative as a way to rally volunteers, reduce cleanup costs and be connected to a larger movement.

To host an event or join a cleanup event near you visit gacofpa.org. Qestions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program Coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

Anyone participating in Pick Up Pennsylvania can earn cash prizes for their nonprofit or charity of choice by entering the groups Pick Up Pennsylvania Video Contest. To participate, send Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful a 60-second video of your event showing how you keep Pennsylvania beautiful. For details go to gacofpa.org and choose Video Contest.

Current 2020 Pick Up Pennsylvania supporters include: Coca-Cola, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania funded by the NiSource Charitable Foundation, Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority, Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, Sheetz and Wegmans.

Those who are interested in becoming a supporter of the 2020 Pick Up Pennsylvania initiative should contact Barb Christner at 724-836-4121 or bchristner@keeppabeautiful.org.