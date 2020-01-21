MWCDC awarded NPP program worth $600,000 from PA DCED

A multi-year grant award totaling $600,000 is expected to significantly aid Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) in rolling out their latest array of community development programs.

The award comes via the Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP) of the state's Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED). The NPP is designed to assist local revitalization initiatives by promoting community participation and collaborations among nonprofits, businesses and residents.

In administering the award, Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will serve as project partner, and UPMC Health Plan is the program's corporate funder, explained MWCDC Executive Director Gordon A. Davidson. "Of the $100,000 we will receive each of the next six years, MWCDC will receive $75,000, and $25,000 will be used to aid Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy in our mutual efforts to maintain Emerald View Park."

"UPMC Health Plan is pleased to support the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation's work to help revitalize this iconic neighborhood and help it achieve its strategic priorities," said Scott Lammie, senior vice president of business development at UPMC Health Plan. "We look forward to working with Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy on this project as well."

MWCDC Board of Directors President Perry R. Ninness said the award helps advance several objectives outlined in the organization's 2018-2022 strategic plan. "Affordable housing, crime prevention, job training and community economic development are priorities we've been focused on for quite some time. This funding provides a big boost in moving them forward."

Since its formation in 1990, Mount Washington Community Development Corporation has played a leading role in guiding residential upgrades, commercial investment and improved quality-of-life in Pittsburgh's Mount Washington and Duquesne Heights neighborhoods.

"We have an ambitious advocacy and development agenda for the next few years," said Mr. Davidson, "and this award will certainly get us off to a solid start."