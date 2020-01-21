Free veterans' dinner at Concord Presbyterian Church

Concord Presbyterian Church has a free dinner for veterans and their families on the third Wednesday of every month.

The dinner takes place from 5-7 p.m. RSVP is required by calling 412-882-1141 and leaving a message for Margaret Whisner.

Upcoming dates for the free Veterans’ Dinner are: February 19, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, August 19, September 16, October 21, November 18 and December 16.

Concord Presbyterian Church is at 1907 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15210. For more information, call 412-882-1141.