Free high school equivalency classes available at Goodwill

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is offering several opportunities for people who wish to improve their education. The agency is now enrolling for free adult education classes at locations on bus routes.

“There’s so much more to enrolling in Goodwill Education classes beyond getting your GED. Our programs can help you find a new job, make more money, take that next step toward college training programs, or many other important positive steps,” said Laurie Cybulski, assistant director, Education and Training at Goodwill SWPA.

Goodwill’s classes help prepare students to take a high school equivalency test (GED® or HiSET) so they can earn their Commonwealth Secondary School Diploma.

All classes incorporate reading comprehension, math computation, academic language mastery, and reasoning within the subject areas on the tests: Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies.

All students receive various additional Goodwill benefits including:

• Testing scholarships available to those who qualify,

• 25 percent discount at Goodwill stores,

• Small classes with classmates on a similar level,

• Access to support services through the Goodwill Welcome Center, including Goodwill Career Services, Digital Skills Training and Financial Education,

• Graduates are invited to take part in a cap and gown ceremony, where friends and family can join in the celebration as certificates are presented.

To get started: visit http://www.goodwillswpa.org/HSE-Test-Preparation or call 1-877-499-3526.