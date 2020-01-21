City requesting contractor proposals for City Cuts lawn cutting program

The City of Pittsburgh is now accepting bids for the third year of its City Cuts lawn-cutting program.

City Cuts began in 2018 through legislation introduced by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, and has assisted over 2,000 Pittsburgh seniors, veterans, and individuals living with disabilities with lawn cutting for the past two years.

Sign-up information for Pittsburgh residents older than 62 or with a disability seeking the complementary service will be announced in the coming months. Homeowners receiving the service will need to sign a liability waiver.

"City Cuts improves the look of the community and helps people who need a helping hand," the councilwoman said.

Interested businesses will need to register with Beacon, the City's web-based procurement platform. Proposal submissions will include the following: Project Approach & Plan; Experience & Capability; and, Statement of Interest.

Pre-proposal meetings are scheduled:

Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the City of Pittsburgh Office of Management Budget Conference Room, City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, 5th Floor (take elevators on Ross Street side of the building), Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Friday, Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- Squirrel Hill, 5801 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.

Deadline for submissions is February 4.

More information: visit http://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon and search for City Cuts 2020 or #19000650.