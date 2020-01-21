ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

City requesting contractor proposals for City Cuts lawn cutting program

 
January 21, 2020



The City of Pittsburgh is now accepting bids for the third year of its City Cuts lawn-cutting program.

City Cuts began in 2018 through legislation introduced by Councilwoman Theresa Kail-Smith, and has assisted over 2,000 Pittsburgh seniors, veterans, and individuals living with disabilities with lawn cutting for the past two years.

Sign-up information for Pittsburgh residents older than 62 or with a disability seeking the complementary service will be announced in the coming months. Homeowners receiving the service will need to sign a liability waiver.

"City Cuts improves the look of the community and helps people who need a helping hand," the councilwoman said. 

Interested businesses will need to register with Beacon, the City's web-based procurement platform. Proposal submissions will include the following: Project Approach & Plan; Experience & Capability; and, Statement of Interest.

Pre-proposal meetings are scheduled: 

Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the City of Pittsburgh Office of Management Budget Conference Room, City-County Building, 414 Grant Street, 5th Floor (take elevators on Ross Street side of the building), Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Friday, Jan. 24 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh- Squirrel Hill, 5801 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217.

Deadline for submissions is February 4.

More information: visit http://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon and search for City Cuts 2020 or #19000650.

 
