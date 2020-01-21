ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Mt. Oliver City group meets on January 23

 
January 21, 2020



The next meeting of the Mt. Oliver City/St. Clair Community Group (MOC/SCCG) is set for Thursday, Jan. 23 at the Ormsby Avenue Café, 402 Ormsby Avenue, at 7 p.m.

Guest speakers include: Councilman Bruce Kraus, or his representative; Tonia Green from Arlington School with updates on school programs and activities; and, Zone 3 Officer Christine Luffey.

There will be light refreshments and beverages for purchase.

The MOC/SCCG meets every other month on the fourth Thursday of that month beginning in January.

In 2020 the group is scheduled to meet: Thursday, Jan. 23; Thursday, March 26; Thursday, May 28; Thursday, Sept. 26; and, Thursday, Nov. 19. The MOC/SCCG is meeting on the third Thursday of November due to the Thanksgiving holiday).

 
