WHAA ball sign-ups in January and February

The WHAA will hold sign-ups for youth baseball and softball for the 2020 season.

Sign-ups are scheduled for:

January 25, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ream Recreation Center, 321 Merrimac Street, Mount Washington;

February 6, 6-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club, second floor, 853 Boggs Avenue, Mt. Washington;

February 22, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ream Recreation Center, 321 Merrimac Street, Mount Washington; and,

March 5, 6-8 p.m. at the Eagles Club, second floor, 853 Boggs Avenue, Mt. Washington.