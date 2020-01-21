ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Zoning Board hearings

 
January 21, 2020



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 28/20 on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Stonehendge Partners LLC, applicants and owners, for 131 Shiloh Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests interior renovation of existing two-story structure into restaurant.

Special Exception: 911.04.A.57: Use as restaurant (general) is a Special Exception in the LNC zone.

Variances: 914.02.A: Minimum required off-street parking is 13 spaces; 0 requested; 914.02.10.A: Minimum required off-street loading is 1 space; 0 requested.

Zone case 34/20 on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Jerone Boea, applicant, and Robert and Sandra Wilkins, owners, for 111 William Street, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District H).

Applicant requests new generator for single-family dwelling.

Variances: 917.02.A: Maximum permitted sound level, DBA 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. is 65, 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. is 60, and 67 DBA requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
