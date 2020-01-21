This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Pittsburgh Housing Development Corp., 111 Craighead Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Christopher Carroll, 34 Minooka Street, 29th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

• Dawn Barrett, 1 Wynoka Street, 29th Ward, Code 108.1.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Joe Wasiecko, 107 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 1:45 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Joyce Butler and James Hollis, 711 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 2:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Evelyn Hawk, 208 Kearsarge Street, 19th Ward, Code 304.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Michael Hazelbeck, 2106 Abel Street, 16th Ward, Code 302.4, 307.1.

• Brenda Pack and Robert Pack, 2513 Arlington Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 301.3, 307.1.

• Ray Michaels and Dianna Norkus, 335 Bassler Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.8, 304.7, 304.6

• Potters House Ministries Inc., 430 Cathedral Avenue, 16th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Blue Dog Enterprises Inc., 220 Dengler Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• AMO Investment Group LLC, 2322 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Harry Wolfe, 2418 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Codes 304.1, 304.6.

•Alla Snodgrass, 25 Kosciusko Way, 16th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.2.

• RJ Equities LP, 2403 Sidney Street, 16th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• LXI Properties LLC, 2426 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.8, 302.7.

• Cheryl Ritter and John Ritter, 2836 Spring Street, 16th Ward, Code 304.10.

• Christopher Marcanello, 1612 Roland Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Grace Property Group LP, 2363 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Kimberly Barthelmes, 343 Bailey Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Mitzy Burkes and Shane Edwards Sr., 75 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Robert Felder, 416 Beltzhoover Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Tami Fantoni, 238 Reifert Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Eleanor Saccio, 87 Haberman Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

• Dylan Mickelson and Rita Mickelson, 923 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.6, PM304.7, PM307.3, PM304.13, PM304.3.

• Counts Rollette, 941 Loyal Way, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM106.2.

• Nora Grimes, 301 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM106.2.

• Nora Grimes, 305 Millbridge Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM106.2.

• Carrie Johnson and Jared Johnston, 66 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM106.2.

• Counts Rollette, 66 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM106.2, PM302.4.

• Blue Waters Realty Trust, 73 Pedro Way, 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4, PM301.3.

• Anna Armbruster, 0 Pedro Way (14A-242), 18th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4, PM106.2.

• Bernard Gardner and Donna Gardner, 117 Schuchert Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Diahann Jones, 119 Walter Street, 18th Ward, Code PM302.3.

• Michael Morena Jr. and Nicholas Tutino, 1505 Celtic Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.45.

• Michael Caskey and April Thomson, 30 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Dana King, 210 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM302.4.

• 220 Spencer Avenue LLC, 220 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Joseph Willis, 411 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Frank Chieffe Jr. and Ethel Sampson, 413 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Leona Stasko, 0 Jucunda Street (14K-152), 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM301.3, PM307.1.

• David Haddix, 225 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Kirkpatrick Remodeling LLC, 404 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM106.2, PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Raymond Williams, 405 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM106.2, PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Nathaniel Johnson, 409 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM106.2, PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Constance Williams, 415 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM106.2, PM301.3, PM302.4.

• Willa Eley, 425 Rochelle Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Dan Goscinski, 0 Jacob Street (95N-204), 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.