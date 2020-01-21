The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• TM Properties, 265 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 128 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Ronald Shialabba, 450 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 454 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Vincent Lemasters, 120 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Tony Trinh, 452 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Debris; 209.4G, Trash Storage.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.