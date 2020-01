Abiding Missions and 412 Food Rescue are offering free adult cooking classes.

The six weekly classes of "Cooking Matters" take place on Fridays from 3:45-5:45 p.m. in their community kitchen in the Abiding Missions' Building, 731 Excelsior St. Pittsburgh., PA 15210. All food, supplies and tools are provided.

Call 412-481-1161 for more information or to register. The first class was on Friday, Jan. 10.