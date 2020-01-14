Learn more about South Side Park Master Plan at January 15 meeting

Pashek MTR and Ethos Collaborative will present the South Side Park Master Plan on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 6 p.m. at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, South Side.

Presenters will include: Pashek MTR, Ethos Collaborative, City of Pittsburgh - Department of Public Works and Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA).

South Side and Arlington area residents contributed many ideas for a park master plan in 2018.

Discussion at the community meeting will include:

An update on the project, and outline what happens next;

Show how the master plan ideas will transform into Phase 1 park improvements;

Collect ideas for the specific elements to be included in the park, such as parking, play areas, pathways, boardwalks and green infrastructure; and,

An art table for children, including opportunities for them to say what playground equipment they like the most.

Representatives from City of Pittsburgh and PWSA will also be available to take questions, comments and concerns.