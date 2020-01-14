Super Saturday: History Center to Host NFL PLAY 60 Training Camp

One week before fans watch pro football’s biggest game, the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum at the Senator John Heinz History Center is challenging kids to get up and get active at the eighth annual NFL PLAY 60 Training Camp, sponsored by DICK’S Sporting Goods, on Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As part of the event, admission to the museum is free for kids ages 17 and under, courtesy of DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Parents and children of all ages can enjoy five floors of football-related fun, including:

• A mini-NFL Combine that will test kids’ speed in the 40-yard dash and assess their accuracy passing a football;

• Agility and quickness drills with local coaches and athletes;

• Activities throughout the building, from soccer to bowling and cornhole, that will get kids of all interests up and active;

• Chances to win exciting prizes throughout the day;

• Full access to the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum and all History Center exhibitions, including the new Super Steelers and A Great Day for Hockey exhibitions;

• A performance from The Pittsburgh Steeline;

• And a touchdown dance contest where young visitors can show off their best moves.

The event will also feature activities to inspire kids’ healthy eating, mindfulness, and play, with partners including the Playful Pittsburgh Collaborative and Healthy Out-of-School Time – a partnership between United Way’s Allegheny Partners for Out of School Time (APOST), the UMPC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation.

The History Center event is presented in conjunction with the Pittsburgh Steelers and NFL PLAY 60, the National Football League’s health and fitness campaign to encourage young fans to be active for at least 60 minutes a day.

All NFL PLAY 60 Training Camp activities and access to History Center exhibitions are free for children ages 17 and under, $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (age 62+), $9 for students, and free for History Center members. Advance registration is not required.