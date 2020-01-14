Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearings of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 23/20 on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Backeris, applicant, and David Matesic, owner, for 1204 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPRC).

Applicant requests demolition of existing structure and construction of new three-story single-family dwelling with integral parking.

Variances: 908.02.C.3: Minimum side yard setback shall be ot less than 3’, 6” requested; 912.04.C: Minimum side setback for accessory deck is 3’, 8” requested.

Zone case 15/20 on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m. is the appeal of Ray Hepp, applicant, and Beth Rogers, owner, for 402 Knox Avenue, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-H).

Applicant requests new 22’ x 15’8” front deck.

Variances: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 15’ front setback required, 0’ requested; Minimum 5’ interior side setback required, 2’ requested.

Zone case 16/20 on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10:00 a.m. is the appeal of Robert Steele, applicant, and Bailey Park Phase III Associates LP, owner, for 640 Science Street, in the 18th Ward (Zoning District R1D-M).

Applicant requests construction of new 4-story one-unit detached dwelling with rooftop deck and two-car integral garage.

Variances: 903.03.C.2: Maximum height 40’/3 stories permitted and 4 stories requested.

Zone case 21/20 on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10:10 a.m. is the appeal of Matthew P. Aloisio, applicant and owner, for 134 S.19th Street, in the 17th Ward (Zoning District R1A-VH).

Applicant requests continued use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Variance/Review: 911.02: Review of continued use of structure as two-family dwelling.

Zone case 28/20 on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Stonehendge Partners LLC, applicants and owners, for 131 Shiloh Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District LNC).

Applicant requests interior renovation of existing two-story structure into restaurant.

Special Exception: 911.04.A.57: Use as restaurant (general) is a Special Exception in the LNC zone.

Variances: 914.02.A: Minimum required off-street parking is 13 spaces; 0 requested; 914.02.10.A: Minimum required off-street loading is 1 space; 0 requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.