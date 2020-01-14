This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Ida Holt, 221 Wilbert Street, 19th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• 201 Shiloh, 203 Shiloh Street, 19th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Tony Larusso, 635 Boggs Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 403.81.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Sadye Larusso and Tony Larusso, 135 Lelia Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.4.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Montros Hill, 135 Bigham Street, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 2:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Pomo Development Inc., 1509 W. Sycamore Street, 19th Ward, Codes 304.10, 302.7, 304.7.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16, at 1:00 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Terrence Nugent, 364 Becks Run Road, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• Kayla Szczerbiak, 129 Calhoun Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Jose Deleon and Joan Romano, 312 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, 301.3.

• Dolores Gallagher and Thomas Gallagher, 236 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Codes 301.3 , PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Tami Fantoni, 238 Reifert Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM307.1, PM302.4.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 16, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Ernest Cotton Jr., 708 Delmont Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• Mary Reese, 240 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 301.3, PM307.1, PM302.4.

• RoseAnn Lubawski and Walter Lubawski, 705 Excelsior Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM304.1, PM304.6, PM304.13.

• Nikita Walker, 13 Lafferty Street, 18th Ward, Codes PM301.3, PM307.1.

• Troy Larue, 21 Lafferty Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Troy Larue, 25 Lafferty Street, 18th Ward, Codes 302.4, 301.3, 307.1.

• Delta Investment Partners LP, 1150 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 922.02.

• All Ads Up, 2606 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 304.10.

• Margaret Windhager, 247 Merritt Avenue, 29th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Walter Pondexter, 1526 Nobles Lane, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Kelly Becker, 123 Jucunda Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1, PM301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.