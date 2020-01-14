Mt. Oliver Housing Court results and cases

Results of the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• 412 Property Investment, 1606 Arlington Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Fined $2,098.00.

• Vicky Durrett, 113 Dawes Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Dismissed.

• Lilac Investments, 511 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 302.4, Overgrowth. Fined $5,098.00.

• Andy Dahn, 215 Giffin Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 304.13, Windows; 302.1, Debris. Dismissed.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King’s Courtroom:

• Thomas Albanesi, 317 Rustic Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License. Withdrawn.

• TM Properties, 265 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 128 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Ronald Shialabba, 450 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 454 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Vincent Lemasters, 120 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Tony Trinh, 452 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Jeremy Franz, 120 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Codes 302.1, Debris; 209.4G, Trash Storage.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King’s office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.