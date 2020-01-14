Mt. Oliver Council sworn in

Council officers elected

Amber McGough is sworn in by District Judge James Motznik at the Mt. Oliver Borough Reorganization Meeting.

Council members took the Oath of Office and elected officers at the Mt. Oliver Borough Council Reorganization Meeting on Monday, Jan. 7.

Sworn in for their second terms were Amber McGough and Christina Reft. Taking the Oath of Office in their first elected terms were Aaron Graham and Francis Heckmann. Mr. Graham had previously been appointed to fill a council vacancy in 2018 and Mr. Heckmann in October 2019. District Magisterial Judge James A. Motznik officiated at the swearing in ceremony.

After taking their seats, council members elected the following officers: Council president, Ms. McGough; Vice-President, Ms. Reft; and, President Pro Tem, Councilman Nick Viglione.

The council then voted to appoint Paul Doyle to a vacant position after adopting Resolution 806-20. Mr. Doyle was then sworn in by Judge Motznik.

Borough Council then quickly made a series of appointments: Manager, Rick Hopkinson; Secretary, Kathy Connolly; Treasurer, Diane Holzer; Solicitor, Goehring, Rutter and Boehm; and, Engineer, Gateway Engineers. Also: Planning Consultant, Grass Root Solutions; Emergency Management Coordinator, Steve Wilharm; Advertising Agent, South Pittsburgh Reporter; and, Depository, Northwest Bank.

Mr. Graham was named as the primary delegate to the South Hills Area Council of Governments Board of Directors and Ms. McGough as the alternate delegate. Councilman Justin Viale was named to the Vacancy Board.

Committee assignments will be announced at a future meeting. Council President McGough and Borough Manager Hopkinson are working on restructuring the committees to be more effective.

The meeting schedule for the coming year has the Agenda Meeting at 6 p.m. on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. The Regular Meeting of the Borough Council is at 7:30 p.m. also on the third Monday of each month.