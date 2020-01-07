What The Reporter means to me...

Dear Tom,

I've been an avid, print journalism reader for more than 50-years. One vital measure of a community is the presence of a civic-minded, local newspaper. There is no better way to get a handle on local color & issues. Since our son started working for the Hilltop Alliance nearly two years ago, I've been an online reader of The Reporter. Your paper is not only informative, but it keeps me in his world in a way on other publication can. Thank you so much!

CapeCodRich