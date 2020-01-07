What The Reporter means to me...

Hi Tom,

I have been in the South Side for about a decade and The Reporter has been a window, a connector and an instigator.

It has been a window into the close-by worlds that you cover and, but for you, I would have no clue about their nearness or their existence. You bring them to life and allow me to consider how I can serve as a neighbor.

The Reporter also serves as a connector, introducing me to the events going on and the people involved. It helps me to see the South Side communities as a neighborhood.

Your paper is an instigator too. In getting the word out regarding meeting times and happenings, you equip me and others with the information we need to get involved and contribute to change.

I know that you spend far too many hours at meetings and producing the paper but it is such a valuable service. The South Side would be so much poorer without it. What else can build community in such a powerful fashion?

With much admiration and regard,

Kitty Vagley