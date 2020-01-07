What The Reporter means to me...

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

January 7, 2020



Great question! The South Pittsburgh Reporter is obviously a great source of local news, but what I really love is that every issue reminds me I am part of a neighborhood. I love to thumb through and see photos of friends and articles about events I attended (or missed!). It shines a light on our little corner of the world and ties together all of us who choose to make South Pittsburgh our home. I send press releases as part of my job. Over the years, the number of neighborhood papers has dwindled, so I am acutely aware of how lucky we are to have The Reporter. May we have another 80 years.

Anne Parys

 
