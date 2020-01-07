Free store at St. Basil

Clothes donations are being accepted for a free pop-up clothing store for Hilltop residents in need.

A free pop-up clothing store will take place at St Basil’s Parish Hall on January 23 and 24 from 5 p.m. -7 p.m. and January 25 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. It is 100 percent free.

Donations of clean, gently used clothing, non-stained or torn clothing for all ages will be accepted at the St. Basil’s Hall, 1735 Brownsville Road, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. weekdays until January 17. The door is on the left of the bottom of the church steps.

Call 412-212-6616 for alternate collection times or questions.