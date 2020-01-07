ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Brashear Association hires new Director of Programs and Services

 
January 7, 2020



The Brashear Association has hired Ron Brown, E.Ed, as the director of programs and services. Dr. Brown began working at Brashear on December 2, 2019.

Dr. Brown was selected from a hiring effort announced via Nonprofit Talent, and returns to Pittsburgh from his most recent position in the Office of the Provost of Alabama State University, where he served as acting vice-president Enrollment Management and assistant vice-president Advising and Support Services.

"Ron's exceptional track record of developing strong educational programs and his passion for youth career exploration, supports The Brashear Association's vision for expanded services for the tween and teen programs in the South Pittsburgh Hilltop," said Andrea M. Matthews, Brashear's executive director.

Dr. Brown resides in the Stanton Heights area of Pittsburgh with his wife, Kay. They co-developed Fifth Quarter Enterprises, LLC, and have an extensive track record serving youth serving entities around Pittsburgh such as Youth Places, Boys and Girls Club, and Keystone Innovation Zone.

 
