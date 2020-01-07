The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Thomas Albanesi, 317 Rustic Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• TM Properties, 265 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 128 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Ronald Shialabba, 450 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• NAS Properties, 454 William Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Vincent Lemasters, 120 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

• Tony Trinh, 452 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, Code 845, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.