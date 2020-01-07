State grant will help stabilize, renovate Allentown buildings

The Hilltop Alliance has received a $41,026 state grant to stabilize and enhance two anchor buildings in the Allentown business district.

The Alliance purchased the buildings at 821 and 823 in late 2018.

Aaron Sukenik, executive director of the Hilltop Alliance, said the organization purchased the two buildings in order to assure the rents would remain affordable. With the increased popularity of the Allentown business district they felt it was important for affordable kitchen space in the neighborhood businesses to remain.

Tenants in both building signed multi-year leases with the Alliance with increases tied to the rate of inflation rather than what the market will bear.

The grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, under the Keystone Communities program, will be used for new facades, including windows and doors, roofing work and wall anchoring as part of a $130,000 renovation to the buildings.

Mr. Sukenik said the Alliance has applied for additional assistance to help with the project.

Administered by the DCED, the Keystone Communities program is designed to support local initiatives that grow and stabilize neighborhoods and communities, foster effective public-private partnerships, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents.

"Supporting initiatives that encourage revitalization and business development in our communities is critically important to the economic prosperity of Pennsylvania," said DCED Secretary Dennis Davin. "The Keystone Communities program is so vital to improving people's lives, pushing our business sector forward, and growing Pennsylvania's economy."