Rep. Readshaw will not seek re-election

State Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Carrick, a lifelong resident of Pittsburgh and the longest-serving state representative of the 36th Legislative District, announced he will not seek a 14th term next year.

Rep. Readshaw, who serves as Democratic chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee, which considers legislation and regulations dealing with 29 boards and commissions that fall under the Department of State, was first elected to the House in 1995.

Born and raised in Allegheny County, Mr. Readshaw attended Pittsburgh public schools and graduated from Carrick High School in 1959. He attended Duquesne University, and then the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, becoming a licensed funeral director in 1965. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1965 to 1971.

He and his wife Carol, married since 1966, have three children, Hank, Megan and Malinda, and four granddaughters and two grandsons.

During his legislative career, Mr. Readshaw dedicated his time to serving constituents in all parts of his districts and in a wide variety of capacities. In addition to his position as chairman of the abovementioned committee, he is co-chairman of the bipartisan commission, the Pennsylvania Military Community Protection Commission, and 26 additional caucuses.

"For 13 terms, that translates into 25 years, I have been blessed and humbled by being elected Pennsylvania State Representative of the 36th Legislative District," said Rep. Readshaw. "The 36th District has been reapportioned twice during my tenure and has geographically changed. Yet, my constituents have honored me with their continual support, and I am very grateful.

Over the years, I have made so many friends and have enjoyed representing the 36th District to the best of my ability," Mr. Readshaw said. "May you all be blessed as we continue the journey in the year 2O20 and show concern for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania including Allegheny County, Pittsburgh, and the municipalities of Brentwood, Baldwin, and Mt. Oliver that compose the 36th District."