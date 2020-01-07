ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

New exhibition at the Brew House

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

January 7, 2020



Brew House Association presents, Austral, a juried exhibition of artwork by artists living and working in South Side. This exhibition features 28 works by 14 artists working in a variety of media and highlights the broad spectrum of visual culture of South Side. A free event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, from 5:30-8 p.m., the exhibition is from January 9 – February 8, 2020.

Featured artists include Heidi Wiren Bartlett, Pati Beachley, Ken Draim, William Karaffa, Erin Mallea, Maria Mangano, Natalie Moffitt, Kurt Pfaff, Derek Reese, Robert Roma, Jason Schutzman, Andrew Spanoudakis, Delli Speers, and Masha MouseBones Vereschenko.

For more information, visit: http://brewhousearts.org/event/austral-exhibition-opening-reception/

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2020 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/10/2020 12:39