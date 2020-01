St. George 2020 Calendars are available in Allentown.

These 2020 calendars feature a different color photo from St. George Church (St. John Vianney) for each month. Calendars are available for a donation of $10 at Dollar Bank, 820 Warrington Avenue.

Proceeds benefit the St. George Church Preservation Society. For more information, call 412-502-5062 or visit http://www.SGCPS.net to order on-line.